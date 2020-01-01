|
Citation
Ingram KM, Espelage DL, Davis JP, Merrin GJ. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e26.
Affiliation
Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
32116843
PMCID
Abstract
Bullying and sibling aggression can appear as similar behavior, though the latter is comparatively understudied. Aligned with the Theory of Intergenerational Transmission of Violence, research suggests that exposure to family violence increases an individual's risk for perpetrating violence in their own future relationships. Additionally, Problem Behavior Theory suggests that engaging in one problem behavior (e.g., bullying) increases the likelihood of engaging in other problem behavior (e.g., substance use). In Phase 1, this study of middle school students from the U.S. examined how exposure to family violence predicted membership in latent classes of bullying and sibling aggression perpetration (N = 894, sampled from four middle schools). In Phase 2, we used mixture modeling to understand how latent classes of family violence, sibling aggression, and bullying predict future substance use, mental health outcomes, and deviance behavior later in high school.
Language: en
Keywords
adverse child experiences; aggressive behavior; bullying; childhood trauma and adversity; peer deviance; substance (drug) abuse