Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol use has strong associations with the pursuit of pleasure, yet trends in young people's drinking have been declining in Australia for more than 15 years. Therefore, it is important to examine how the increasing number of young people who drink lightly or abstain think about pleasure and alcohol, and how this might reflect changing practices around drinking for pleasure.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 50 young people aged 16-19 from Melbourne who abstained from alcohol or drank within Australian guidelines for risky drinking. Participants reflected on how they socialised whilst drinking lightly or without drinking at all, and how they experienced pleasure in this context. These responses were analysed thematically.



RESULTS: Four key themes emerged; authenticity, intimacy, control, and vicarious pleasure. Some participants felt that by not drinking, they were enacting authentic or better versions of themselves, whilst developing a stronger sense of intimacy with their sober friends. Others described the displeasure of potentially losing control of their emotions and bodies in social situations and were able to instead experience enjoyment vicariously through their friends' drinking.



CONCLUSION: Drinking has long been regarded as a way to build a connection with others, relax and feel a sense of pleasure. However, it is important to recognise that avoiding drinking and drunkenness provides an alternative means by which some young people pursue feelings of pleasure and enjoyment. In a time of declining drinking rates, participants here drew on notions of authenticity, intimacy, self-control, and vicarious enjoyment to construct light or non-drinking as a pleasurable pursuit, and a positive part of selfhood.



Language: en