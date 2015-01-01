Abstract

Older adults who are the victims of previous physical and emotional sibling violence may be more vulnerable to acts of elder abuse. Research establishes that elder abuse is traumatic, as is sibling violence. However, little is known regarding the likelihood of victims of sibling violence becoming victims of elder abuse. To date, no research has identified the trauma associated with sibling violence to be a risk factor for experiencing elder abuse. This conceptual article describes the potential influence of trauma due to sibling violence on later vulnerability to elder abuse. The paper presents definitions of sibling violence, elder abuse, etiology, and risk factors as well as descriptions of trauma associated with elder abuse and sibling violence. The impact of the trauma of sibling abuse as a potential risk factor for elder abuse is discussed. Finally, practical implications and directions for future research in this area are presented.

