Ranney ML, Zeoli AM, Beidas R. JAMA Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Penn Implementation Science Center at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.6239

32119061

Pediatric firearm injury and mortality are matters of national concern. The pediatric firearm mortality rate has increased by approximately 30% over the past decade,1 largely due to increases in both firearm homicide and suicide. Currently, firearm injury is the second leading cause of death for American youths (age 1-19 years)....


