Abstract

This study was performed to examine the epidemiological features of maxillofacial fracture, including the incidence, causes, age and sex distribution, methods of treatment, and prognosis, in a local area.A retrospective study was performed to investigate the epidemiological characteristics of 829 patients with maxillofacial fractures treated in a hospital in northern China from August 2011 to July 2019. Sex, age, etiology, fracture site, and treatment method were obtained from the medical records.The average age of all 829 patients was 36.1 years, and most patients were in the 20- to 29-year age group. The male to female ratio was 3.04:1.00. Traffic accidents were the main cause of the maxillofacial fractures. The mandible was the most commonly fractured bone, and the parasymphysis was the most frequently affected site. Head injury was the most common associated injury. Open surgery with internal fixation was the first-choice treatment for most cases.Traffic accidents were the main cause of maxillofacial fractures, followed by falling. Open surgery with internal fixation was the leading treatment choice. Both functional and esthetic outcomes should be considered in the treatment of maxillofacial fractures.

Language: en