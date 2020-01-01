Abstract

BACKGROUND: Obstetric violence is a type of gender-based violence that is presented structurally. This type of violence has physical and psychological consequences for both the women who experience it and health professionals. The World Health Organization adds that health professionals need training to ensure that pregnant women are treated with compassion and dignity.



OBJECTIVES: The objective of the study was to evaluate health sciences students' perception of obstetric violence and to identify possible changes after an educational intervention.



DESIGN: A pre-post quasi-experimental study was carried out between January and June 2019. SETTINGS AND PARTICIPANTS: Students of medicine and nursing from Jaume I University (Universitat Jaume I) (Spain).



METHODS: An ad hoc scale comprising 33 items was designed to measure the students' perceptions. In addition, sociodemographic and control variables were collected. Descriptive analyses of the sample and the scale were carried out, and a bivariate analysis was performed.



RESULTS: Of the students surveyed, 89.7% were women, and the majority was nursing students. Of the 33 items, 28 (84.84%) showed statistically significant changes in the pre-post-intervention measurement. Twenty-five of the 33 items (75.75%) showed a relationship with the sociodemographic variables of gender, field, course and ever having been pregnant.



CONCLUSION: This study shows the change in health sciences students' perceptions of obstetric violence after an educational intervention. In addition, the normalization of this type of violence was observed with the progression of training and with personal obstetric experience.



