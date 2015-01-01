Abstract

Accurate navigation systems allow us to optimize the trajectory of flying objects and thus solve environmental problems in aviation and their impact on public health. In this paper, we present one of the methods of assessment of accuracy and resistance to interference of distance-measuring equipment (DME). By using computer technology, the method enables us to determine the potential but also the real error measuring the distance of the flying object from DME. The credibility of the respective results of the solution on the task of DME optimal rangefinder synthesis depends on the accuracy of the previous data used, i.e., mathematical models of the respective flying objects flight dynamics, useful signals, and their parameters and interference. DME systems have an impact on air transport safety, and therefore the impact of interference on their operation must be investigated.

