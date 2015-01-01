Abstract

Various chemical household products (CHPs) can make life more convenient; however, CHP users have higher rates of chemical exposure and are faced with the risk of accidents associated with using these products. Safe use of CHPs requires that individuals perform safety-related behaviors such as reading and following CHP risk information. As such, it may be worthwhile to apply the Risk Recognition Attitude (RPA) framework to classify groups of CHP users and investigate whether there is a difference in the safety behaviors between them. Therefore, the objectives of this study are to (a) examine social determinants of each group in the RPA framework, (b) identify different policies that would be effective for each group, and (c) provide evidence to inform the development of effective policies and risk communication strategies that encourage safety behaviors. The study included 1537 subjects and used an ANOVA with a post-hoc Tukey test to examine practices of the four groups in terms of two safety behaviors. A multinomial logistic regression was performed to identify factors that influence the classification of the group types. The results confirmed that safety behaviors associated with using CHPs differed according to weak levels of efficacy beliefs. Two groups of particular concern for low rates of safety behaviors were those with lower education and income levels. Recommendations include (a) customized safety policies and risk communications based on RPA characteristics, (b) distinctive messaging for different groups, (c) policy support for vulnerable populations, and (d) implementing 'user-centered' rather than 'substance-centered' policies and communications for the public.

