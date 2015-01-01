Abstract

We present the case of a 17-year-old man, who died after 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) and clenbuterol consumption, which he likely took for physical enhancement. Forensic post-mortem examination revealed a yellowish skin colour and nonspecific signs of asphyxia. Analytical confirmation of the intoxication was obtained in blood and urine, with high levels of DNP and clenbuterol. Both of these substances are used by bodybuilders as DNP enhance lipolysis and clenbuterol has anabolic properties, but their toxicity is underestimated. DNP uncouples oxidative phosphorylation, leading to thermogenesis and even relatively small doses can cause fatal hyperthermia. Clenbuterol is a β2 agonist that causes electrolyte disturbances (hypokalemia and hyperglycemia mostly) and death have been described through coronary vasospasm. Given the circumstances in which the body was found and toxicological results, we believe the cause of death to be fatal hyperthermia from DNP intake. These substances are illegal in many countries, but easily bought online. Through this availability, the last decades have seen an increase of fatal intoxications. Websites selling them are regularly closed by French public authorities and Interpol, but unfortunately it seems insufficient.

