Abstract

Healthcare students experience elevated stress associated with the interpersonal work of clinical practice. Emotional labour involves clinicians' use of intra- and inter-personal skills to manage their emotional states and promote patient and family emotional wellbeing. Effective emotional labour requires emotionally-intelligent skills. Learning to use these skills is critical to students' effective interpersonal management of stressful practice situations however, understanding of emotionally-intelligent strategies used by students on clinical placement is limited. To address this gap in knowledge, a qualitative study was conducted to investigate challenging interpersonal situations with patients and family experienced by pre-registration nursing and pharmacy students during clinical placement, and to identify how they used emotionally intelligent behaviours to manage those situations. Twenty final-year students from an Australian university were interviewed. Interpersonal situations experienced as challenging, involved patients or family members who were angry and aggressive, distressed, or embarrassed. Students used a broad range of cognitive, emotional, relational, and behavioural (CERB) emotionally-intelligent strategies to manage their own and others' emotions and behaviours during these encounters. The CERB framework, derived from analysis of student strategies, is a useful resource for healthcare curricula to support emotional intelligence education for interpersonal skill development and building of empathy and resilience for clinical practice.



