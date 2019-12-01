SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Leopardi NM, Hovde AM, Kullmann LV. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2020; 67(2): 413-423.

Rowan University, School of Osteopathic Medicine, 1 Medical Center Drive, Stratford, NJ 08084, USA.

10.1016/j.pcl.2019.12.005

32122569

Human trafficking is a pervasive public health problem that affects children of all ages. Health care clinicians can play a unique role in identifying and intervening for trafficking victims through acknowledging biases, understanding the risk factors and red flags, and implementing a trauma-informed care approach in their clinics and institutions. It is through collaboration, education, and research that health care clinicians can work to recognize and respond to this crime perpetrated against the youngest and most vulnerable patients.

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Child trafficking; Commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC); Human trafficking; Labor trafficking; Screening; Sex trafficking; Trauma-informed care

