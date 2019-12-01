Abstract

Human trafficking is a pervasive public health problem that affects children of all ages. Health care clinicians can play a unique role in identifying and intervening for trafficking victims through acknowledging biases, understanding the risk factors and red flags, and implementing a trauma-informed care approach in their clinics and institutions. It is through collaboration, education, and research that health care clinicians can work to recognize and respond to this crime perpetrated against the youngest and most vulnerable patients.



