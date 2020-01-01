|
Yeshanew B, Belete A, Necho M. Ann. Gen. Psychiatry 2020; 19: e12.
2Department of Psychiatry, College of Medicine and Health Science, Wollo University, Dessie, Ethiopia.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32127907
BACKGROUND: About 76% and 85% of people in low and middle-income countries with severe mental illness did not get management because of fear of expected discrimination. Studying the intention to seek help for mental illness will, therefore, help to know their intended plan for help that would have a vital role to access patients with mental illness. Despite this, literature is limited in the area and community-based studies are scarce in Africa in general and Ethiopia in particular concerning help-seeking intention towards mental illness and its associated factors. Therefore, we assessed the pattern of intention to seek help and associated factors for mental illness among residents of Mertule Mariam town that would fill the gap in evidence and serve as baseline information for public health intervention.
Ethiopia; Help-seeking intention; Mental illness