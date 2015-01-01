|
Pirkis J. Crisis 2020; 41(2): 77-81.
Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, VIC, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
32129678
We have come a long way in our understanding of suicide and how to prevent it, but there is still much that we don't know. Part of the reason for this is that our research is not always as good as it could be. We sometimes use suboptimal methods, we don't always describe what we have done in a transparent and replicable fashion, and we're not always great at synthesizing the evidence from multiple studies in a way that allows us to take the field forward. Of course, there are many, many exceptional pieces of research too, but sometimes these are not given the attention they deserve.
