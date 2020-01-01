Abstract

Background: Negative life events are a predictor for mental illness. However, most research has focused on selected domains, e.g. childhood or recent adversity. The Cumulative Lifetime Adversity Measure (CLAM), a newly introduced questionnaire not yet validated, examines cumulative effect of a range of events including number of exposure to the same event. This measure gives opportunity to collect detailed data on lifetime adversity in large cohort studies. Objective: The aim of this study was translation of the CLAM into Danish and validation of the CLAM in a large general population cohort. Secondly, we aimed to describe the occurrence of adverse life events in a large representative sample of the general population in Denmark. Methods: Translation and validation followed the COnsensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement INstruments (COSMIN) for formative models. Content and construct validity were evaluated including hypothesis testing of accumulated lifetime adversity having a U-shaped pattern with low levels of cumulated lifetime adversity as opposed to no or high levels being associated with lower emotional distress, functional impairment, and pain impairment. The field testing sample was the DanFunD cohort (n = 7493) randomly drawn in a Danish population and examined between 2012 and 2015. Results: Pilot interviews showed that the questions were confronting but not offensive, straight forward, and easy to answer. Acceptability was good. U-shaped patterns between accumulated lifetime adversity and the outcome measures were found. Quadratic term: Emotional distress (β(95%CI) 0.007(0.002;0.012), p < 0.007), functional impairment (β(95%CI) -0.002(-0.003;-0.001), p < 0.001), and pain impairment (β(95%CI) 0.004(0.002;0.006), p = 0.001). Field testing provided basic numbers for adverse life events for the Danish general population, with a cumulated lifetime adversity mean (SD), 5.9 (3.7). Compared to the US there were lower rates of violence, social/environmental stress, and disaster. Conclusions: The results from the original version were replicated, indicating high construct validity. Furthermore, content validity was good.



Language: en

Antecedentes: Los eventos vitales negativos son un predictor de trastorno mental. Sin embargo, la mayoría de las investigaciones se han centrado en dominios seleccionados, por ej. infancia o adversidad reciente. La Medida de Adversidad Acumulada a lo Largo de la Vida (CLAM en su sigla en inglés), un cuestionario recientemente introducido que no ha sido validado todavía, examina el efecto acumulado de un rango de eventos, incluyendo el número de exposiciones al mismo evento. Esta medida permite recolectar información detallada sobre la adversidad a lo largo de la vida en estudios de cohorte grandes.Objetivo: El objetivo de este estudio fue la traducción de la CLAM al idioma danés y la validación de la CLAM en una cohorte grande de población general. En segundo lugar, buscamos describir la ocurrencia de los eventos vitales adversos en una muestra representativa grande de la población general en Dinamarca.Métodos: La traducción y la validación siguió los Estándares basados en Consensos para la selección de los Instrumentos de Medición en Salud (COSMIN en su sigla en inglés) para modelos formativos. La validez de contenido y constructo fueron evaluadas incluyendo la puesta a prueba de la hipótesis de que la adversidad acumulada a lo largo de la vida tiene un patrón de forma en U con bajos niveles de adversidad acumulada a lo largo de la vida, en lugar de niveles nulos o altos, está asociado con más baja angustia emocional, discapacidad funcional, y deterioro del dolour. La muestra de prueba de campo fue una cohorte de DanFunD (n=7493) obtenida aleatoriamente de una población danesa y examinada entre el 2012-2015.Resultados: Las entrevistas piloto mostraron que las preguntas fueron confrontativas pero no ofensivas, directas, y fáciles de contestar. La aceptabilidad fue buena. Se encontraron patrones en forma de U entre la adversidad acumulada a lo largo de la vida y las medidas de los resultados. En términos cuadráticos: Angustia emocional (β(IC 95%) 0,007(0,002;0,012), p<0.007), discapacidad funcional (β(IC 95%) −0,002(−0,003;-0,001), p<0.001), y deterioro del dolour (β(IC 95%) 0,004(0,002;0,006), p=0.001). La prueba de campo proporcionó los números básicos para los eventos vitales adversos para la población general danesa, con una adversidad acumulada a lo largo de la vida promedio (DE), 5.9 (3.7). En comparación con los Estados Unidos, se reportan tasas más bajas de violencia, estrés social/ambiental, y desastre.Conclusiones: Los resultados de la versión original fueron replicados, indicando una validez de constructo alta. Además, la validez de contenido fue buena.

Language: es

背景: 负性生活事件是精神疾病的一个预测因子。然而, 大多数研究都集中在选定的领域, 例如童年期或近期逆境。累积终身逆境测量 (CLAM) 是一个新引入, 尚未验证的量表, 考查一系列事件的累积影响, 包括暴露于同一事件的次数。这项测量为大型队列研究收集终身逆境的详细数据提供了机会。目标: 本研究旨在将CLAM译为丹麦语, 并在大量普通人群中对CLAM进行验证。其次, 我们旨在描述一个大型丹麦普通人群代表性样本中不良生活事件的发生率。方法: 翻译和验证遵循基于共识选择健康测量工具的标准 (COSMIN) 以选择形成性模型。对内容和结构效度进行评估, 包括针对累积终身逆境的U型模式假设检验, 即累积终身逆境低水平与虚无假设对比或高水平与较低情绪困扰, 功能损伤和疼痛障碍相关。现场试验样本是从丹麦人群中随机抽取的DanFunD群体 (n = 7493), 并在2012年至2015年之间进行考查。结果: 试点访谈表明, 访谈问题是需要直面的但非冒犯, 直接的, 而且易于回答。可接受性很好。发现了累积终身逆境和结果之间的U型模式。二次项:情绪困扰 (β (95％CI):0.007 (0.002; 0.012), p<0.007), 功能损伤 (β (95％CI):-0.002 (−0.003; −0.001), p<0.001) 及疼痛障碍 (β (95％CI):0.004 (0.002; 0.006), p= 0.001) 。现场试验提供了丹麦普通人群不良生活事件的基本数字, 累积终身逆境平均值 (标准差) 为5.9 (3.7) 。与美国相比, 暴力, 社会/环境压力和灾难的发生率更低。结论: 原始版本的结果得到重复, 表明结构效度很高。此外, 内容效度良好。Abbreviations: CI: Confidence Interval; CLAM: The Cumulative Lifetime Adversity Measure; COSMIN: The COnsensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement Instruments; DanFunD study: Danish Study of Functional Disorders; FSS: Functional Somatic Syndromes; M: Mean; PI: Principle Investigator; RCPH: The Research Centre for Prevention and Health; SCL-8: Symptom Check List 8; SD: Standard Deviation; SF-12: Short Form 12; US: USA; WHO: World Health Organization.

Language: zh