SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gold KJ, Schwenk TL. JAMA Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Reno.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.0009

PMID

32129812

Abstract

Physician suicide—its incidence, causes, and prevention—has been a subject of intense study, particularly since the landmark meta-analysis by Schernhammer.1 In this issue of JAMA Psychiatry, Duarte and colleagues2 provide a much-needed update on physician suicide rates in a meta-analysis of global studies. But ultimately, physician suicide is more than a matter of standardized mortality ratios; rather, it is a tragedy both personally and professionally. Any discussion of physician suicide deaths needs to recognize the far-reaching influence that even a single suicide has on the physician’s community ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print