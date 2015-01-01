Abstract

Physician suicide—its incidence, causes, and prevention—has been a subject of intense study, particularly since the landmark meta-analysis by Schernhammer.1 In this issue of JAMA Psychiatry, Duarte and colleagues2 provide a much-needed update on physician suicide rates in a meta-analysis of global studies. But ultimately, physician suicide is more than a matter of standardized mortality ratios; rather, it is a tragedy both personally and professionally. Any discussion of physician suicide deaths needs to recognize the far-reaching influence that even a single suicide has on the physician’s community ...

