Lindley JA. ITE J. 2020; 90(3): 32-33.
(Copyright © 2020, Institute of Transportation Engineers)
Yellow change and red clearance intervals have been a topic of research for at least the last 60 years. It would be easy to assume that we now know all we need to know about the subject and that the remaining challenge is merely to put what we know into practice. But there is still much about driver behavior at intersections during traffic signal changes that we don't know with certainty or completely understand. During the development of the ITE Guidelines for Determining Traffic Signal Change and Clearance Intervals Recommended Practice, current knowledge, research, and practice in this area was documented, but the following 11 areas of interest were identified where additional study or new research is needed to expand the body of knowledge. Research in these areas would be useful in further refining the concepts and procedures in the ITE Recommended Practice:
Language: en