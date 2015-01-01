Abstract

Yellow change and red clearance intervals have been a topic of research for at least the last 60 years. It would be easy to assume that we now know all we need to know about the subject and that the remaining challenge is merely to put what we know into practice. But there is still much about driver behavior at intersections during traffic signal changes that we don't know with certainty or completely understand. During the development of the ITE Guidelines for Determining Traffic Signal Change and Clearance Intervals Recommended Practice, current knowledge, research, and practice in this area was documented, but the following 11 areas of interest were identified where additional study or new research is needed to expand the body of knowledge. Research in these areas would be useful in further refining the concepts and procedures in the ITE Recommended Practice:



- Safety benefits of yellow change and red clearance intervals.



- Impact on driver behavior and safety of yellow change intervals greater than 5 seconds.



- Perception-reaction time and deceleration for alerted drivers for turning movements.



- Approach and passage speed variations associated with different left-turn lane characteristics.



- Approach and passage speed variations for different right-turn lane characteristics.



- Passage speed variation on the path through an intersection from left or right-turns.



- Data collection methods for approach speeds of through movements compared to posted speed limits.



- Approach speeds on "non-posted" roadways and on roadway with speed limits of 35 mph (56 km/hr) or less.



- Easy-to-implement method to determine the length of travel path through intersections for turning movements and complex intersection geometries.



- Effect of weather conditions.



- Detectors.



See full report at:

https://www.ite.org/technical-resources/topics/traffic-engineering/traffic-signal-change-and-clearance-intervals/

