Abstract

PURPOSE Comparison of effective road safety approaches with those of relatively similar countries can be used to identify possibilities for safety improvement. Since there is no clear and comprehensive study of countries' current and successful approaches to road safety in the world, the aim of this study was to identifying common road safety approaches in the world.



METHODS This study was performed using scoping review and thematic analysis. The study followed the approach proposed by Arksey and O'Malley. In this study all articles were selected without time limit by searching in the following databases: Web of Science, PubMed, Scopus, ProQuest, and Embase. An initial search of 5612 papers was found and finally, 20 papers met the inclusion criteria and were analyzed.



RESULTS There were different road safety approaches in different countries around the world, which were classified in three themes: traditional approach, systemic approach, and vision zero. The traditional approach includes the sub-theme of the road-user approach, and the causal approach. The systemic approach also includes sub-themes of sustainable safety, safety system, and the United Nations plan for decade of action.



CONCLUSION A systemic approach to road safety seems to be welcomed by most developed and developing countries, and a paradigm shift towards a safe system has taken place. Also, given the successful results of implementing vision zero in leading countries, most countries are trying to design and implement this approach. Finally, the choice and implementation of road safety approaches varies according to the principles, priorities and infrastructure of each country.

