López V, Benbenishty R, Astor RA, Ascorra P, González L. Am. J. Orthopsychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Center for Research in Inclusive Education.
(Copyright © 2020, American Orthopsychiatric Association, Publisher Wiley Blackwell)
32134312
Abstract
Although most of the school violence literature is focused on peer victimization, interest is growing in teachers being victimized by their students. However, there is far less interest in students being victimized by their teachers, patterns of mutual victimization, and how they are associated with other school factors. Using the conceptual framework of school violence in evolving contexts, the present study examined teacher-to-student victimization in Chile and tested, for the first time, the associations of student-to-teacher victimization, peer victimization, school safety, classroom climate, and school climate at the individual and school levels. The sample consisted of 50,344 students (51.6% female) in Grades 5-8 in 431 schools in Chilean public-funded schools.
