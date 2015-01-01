Abstract

Context: Today, immunotherapy with Fab or F(ab') 2 fragments is considered as a gold standard treatment for patients bitten by vipers. We compared the efficiency of two antivenoms, Viperfav® and Viperatab®, in mainland France in 2017-2018 with data provided by the French poison control centre (PCC).Methods: Patients with a moderate (2a and 2b) or severe (3) envenomation after a European viper bite and treated with immunotherapy were included and the markers chosen were the risk of post-antivenom treatment worsening, duration of hospital stay and persistent functional discomfort on day 15. Statistical studies were based on multivariate data analysis.Results: Two hundred and ninety-seven cases were recorded. One hundred and eighty-two (61.3%) patients received Viperfav® and 115 (38.7%) received Viperatab®. Compared to Viperfav®, use of Viperatab® significantly increased the risk of post-antivenom treatment worsening (OR* 12.05; 95%CI [3.11; 46.70]; p < .001). No significant difference between these antivenoms was recorded with respect to the duration of hospital stay and persistent functional discomfort on day 15. Viperfav® and Viperatab® have a similar tolerance (p > .21). Otherwise, duration of hospitalisation was significantly increased by a delay of immunotherapy infusion of more than 12 h (OR 2.70; 95%CI [1.45-5.06]; p = .002) or a preventive administration of LMWH (OR 6.55; 95%CI [1.58-27.13]; p=.02).Discussion: While Viperfav® and Viperatab® have a similar tolerance, our data show that Viperatab® was associated with a higher risk of post-antivenom treatment worsening compared to Viperfav®. Furthermore, this study confirms that the antivenom should be used as soon as possible. Indeed, patients receiving the immunotherapy infusion from the grade 2b presented significantly more frequent exacerbated symptoms (OR 3.99; 95%CI [1.16-13.73]; p=.028) after the antivenom infusion compared to grade 2a group.Conclusions: Whereas no significant difference between these antivenoms was recorded with respect to the duration of hospital stay and persistent functional discomfort on day 15, use of Viperatab®, compared to Viperfav®, significantly increased the risk of post-antivenom treatment worsening (OR* 12.05; 95%CI [3.11; 46.70]; p < .001). Taken together, these data show that Viperfav® is the treatment of choice for the management of snake bites in France.

