Kimber J, Stoove M, Maher L. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2019; 38(3): 270-273.
Burnet Institute, Melbourne, Australia.
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
32133729
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: Mortality studies of people who inject drugs (PWID) are mostly of older people and drug treatment cohorts. We estimate mortality rates, describe causes of death, and years of potential life lost in a community-recruited cohort of young PWID characterised by high incidence of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. DESIGN AND METHODS: Participant identifiers of 215 PWID from the south-western Sydney sub-cohort of the HCV Cohort were linked to National Death Index records from 1999 to 2010 and crude mortality rates and standardised mortality ratios estimated. Australian life tables were used to calculate years of potential of life lost.
hepatitis C virus; mortality; overdose; people who inject drugs; risk