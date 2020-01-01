Abstract

Despite experiencing problems related to using cannabis, very few undergraduate cannabis users are interested in treatment for cannabis-related problems or benefit from cannabis-focused online personalized feedback interventions (PFIs). Thus, it may be important to determine whether individuals perceive their problems as distressing, as only those who are distressed by their problems may be motivated to change their cannabis use or benefit from cannabis-related interventions. The current study examined cannabis-related problem distress, its relation to motivation to change cannabis use, and whether problem distress impacted outcomes of a problem-focused online PFI. Past-month cannabis-using undergraduates who endorsed experiencing at least one cannabis-related problem in the past 3 months were randomized to a PFI (n = 102) or a personalized normative feedback (PNF)-only condition (n = 102). Problem distress was robustly related to readiness, importance, and confidence to change cannabis use at baseline. Among those with high levels of problem distress at baseline, those in the PFI condition reported a greater decrease in problems than those in the PNF-only condition. This was not the case among those with lower levels of problem distress. Further, the number of cannabis-related problems did not moderate intervention outcomes. Cannabis users who perceive their problems as more distressing may be more motivated to change their cannabis use and more likely to benefit from a problem-focused PFI relative to a PNF-only intervention.



RESULTS have implications for the personalization of cannabis-focused interventions to maximize the impacts of interventions and decrease cannabis-related problems. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en