Abstract
This study aimed to examine the subject of emotional intelligence (EI), which has received increased attention from scholars over the past few decades. The study utilized a quantitative longitudinal approach to attain the objective of understanding the correlation between EI and psychological well-being. A sample consisting of only male students was sought in this study in a process that was guided by specific criteria. The study reveals that students' EI correlates positively with perceived social support and well-being at each time and across times. Negative relations are found between perceived stress and well-being at each time and across times.
cross-lagged; emotional intelligence; perceived social support; perceived stress; perceived well-being