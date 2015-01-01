Abstract

A 64-year-old woman developed symptoms of vomiting and tonic-clonic convulsions 9.5 h after eating 50 roasted Ginkgo biloba seeds with 100 g of alcohol. The intravenous administration of pyridoxal phosphate effectively improved the symptoms. Blood samples were collected and stored over 35 h. The assessment of 4'-O-methylpyridoxine and vitamin B6 vitamers indicated high levels of both, but the pyridoxal phosphate levels were low during the acute stage. These results suggest that 4'-O-methylpyridoxine inhibits the transformation of vitamin B6 analogues to the active form, pyridoxal phosphate. In our case, alcohol may have extended the period until ginkgo intoxication appeared.

Language: en