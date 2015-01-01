SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Godfrey LM. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

University of Cincinnati, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1359105320909863

32133887

This review summarizes research on the mental health outcomes of genetic males with a disorder of sex development (46,XY DSD). Databases were systematically searched, yielding 19 studies included in this review.

RESULTS varied widely, with mental health outcomes ranging from very poor to similar to comparison groups. A small number of studies demonstrated that patients with hypospadias or complete androgen insensitivity syndrome reported better mental health than patients with other 46,XY (DSD) diagnoses. Future studies should include larger samples of patients within a similar developmental stage, display results separately by DSD diagnosis and gender identity, and consider the potential impact of medical/surgical events on their mental health.


Language: en

46,XY DSD; disorders of sex development; mental health; psychological outcomes

