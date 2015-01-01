Abstract

This review summarizes research on the mental health outcomes of genetic males with a disorder of sex development (46,XY DSD). Databases were systematically searched, yielding 19 studies included in this review.



RESULTS varied widely, with mental health outcomes ranging from very poor to similar to comparison groups. A small number of studies demonstrated that patients with hypospadias or complete androgen insensitivity syndrome reported better mental health than patients with other 46,XY (DSD) diagnoses. Future studies should include larger samples of patients within a similar developmental stage, display results separately by DSD diagnosis and gender identity, and consider the potential impact of medical/surgical events on their mental health.

