Bieber ED, Vande Voort JL, Croarkin PE, VON Drehle CT, Simon SM, Hopp BN, Heil HM, Romanowicz M. J. Psychiatr. Pract. 2020; 26(2): 153-159.
BIEBER, VANDE VOORT, CROARKIN, VON DREHL, ROMANOWICZ: Department of Psychiatry and Psychology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; SIMON, HOPP, HEIL: Department of Nursing, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
32134890
BACKGROUND: Population-based surveys estimate that 0.7% of youth (13 to 17 y of age) in the United States identifies as transgender. Transgender youth are at an increased risk of anxiety, depression, and suicide attempts that often require inpatient care. Unfortunately, because of perceived insensitivity to gender identity from their providers, which includes incorrect use of names and/or pronouns, they may delay seeking necessary care. To date, there have been no specific documentation practice guidelines published by the International Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), or other professional associations. The main goal of this study was to review documentation practices among multidisciplinary teams caring for hospitalized transgender youth on a child and adolescent inpatient psychiatry unit.
