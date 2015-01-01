Abstract

Sport-related concussion (SRC) is a public health issue of increasing concern. Sports coaches and match officials are important stakeholders in facilitating early recognition, immediate management and appropriate return-to-play following SRC. This systematic review analyses the current evidence on SRC knowledge amongst sports coaches and match officials. The review was conducted in accordance to PRISMA guideline. A qualitative analysis of knowledge on identification, management, prevention and consequences of SRC as well as return-to-play principles was performed. The Appraisal Tool for Cross-sectional Studies was employed to assess the quality and reliability of each study. Searches were conducted on PubMed, Medline Ovid, Web of Science, CINAHL, SPORTDiscus and Psycinfo. Studies included were primary studies in English published in peer-reviewed journals assessing the level of concussion knowledge or education level amongst coaches, officials or both, regardless of sports or competitive level. A total of 20880 studies were identified, from which 27 were included in this review. There were 26 cross-sectional studies and one randomized controlled trial; 20 assessed SRC knowledge amongst coaches, one considered only officials and six studies assessed both groups. Concussion knowledge amongst coaches and match officials was deemed moderate in most studies, although significant knowledge gaps were identified. There is considerable room for further education on SRC amongst coaches and officials, particularly with the less commonly recognized symptoms of SRC and misconceptions about SRC management and prevention. Beyond knowledge assessment, further investigation should explore the translation of concussion knowledge to on-field management of players with SRC.



