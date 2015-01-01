|
Citation
Higginbotham O, Cahalan R. Med. Probl. Perform. Art. 2020; 35(1): 1-9.
Affiliation
School of Allied Health, University of Limerick, Limerick, V94 T9PX, Ireland. Tel +353 61 202959. roisin.cahalan@ul.ie.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Science and Medicine)
DOI
PMID
32134999
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: A high incidence of injury is reported amongst student and professional dancers, impacting negatively upon the quality of life and biopsychological health of dancers. Research examining the impact of injury on Irish dancing (ID) students is lacking. There is a need to understand dancer's emotional and cognitive reaction to injury, to inform management strategies for same.
