Jameson JP. N. Carol. Med. J. 2020; 81(2): 106-110.

associate professor of psychology, Appalachian State University, Boone, North Carolina jamesonjp@appstate.edu.

(Copyright © 2020, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)

10.18043/ncm.81.2.106

32132251

Though suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents, it continues to be difficult to predict. Recent research has led to the development of the ideation-to-action framework, which provides a new conceptualization of suicide risk. The implications of this approach for assessment and intervention in medical settings are discussed.

