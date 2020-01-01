Abstract

In this issue of the North Carolina Medical Journal, youth mental health is the focus. The second half of the title of this issue brief, "creative innovations in challenging times," was designed to convey a sense of optimism and urgency for the readers. The optimism centers on the joys of birth, the wonderments of childhood and adolescence, and the discoveries and connections between families and cultures among and within North Carolina communities. The sense of urgency pertains to the current epidemiologic realities for youth between the ages of 10 and 21 and the growing economic and health care disparities impacting the vast majority of North Carolinians. The author lineup for the issue is nothing short of exceptional and includes contributions from experts in epidemiology, suicide prevention, policy and law, school mental health, telemedicine, the impact of technology and social media on youth, innovations in the dissemination of psychological science to the public, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders, diagnostic disparities, substance misuse and abuse, K-12 education, and systems of care for families. Serving as guest editor of this issue on youth mental health for the North Carolina Medical Journal has greatly expanded the breadth and depth of my understanding of the aforementioned issues relevant for today's youth. I hope that this issue is as informative to your work, regardless of your role in serving and advocating for young people in the great state of North Carolina.



