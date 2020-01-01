|
O'Connell J, Henman MC, McMahon N, Burke É, McCallion P, McCarron M, O'Dwyer M. Pharmacoepidemiol. Drug Saf. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Intellectual Disability Supplement to the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Trinity College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32134549
PURPOSE: Recently, efforts have been made to quantify frailty among older adults with intellectual disability (ID). Medication exposure is associated with frailty among older adults without ID. However, there is little research on this association among older adults with ID. The aim of this study was to examine specifically in people with ID the association between frailty and medication exposure, including anticholinergic and sedative medication exposure.
frailty; intellectual disability; medication; pharmacoepidemiology