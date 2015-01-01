|
Citation
Fink DS, Stohl M, Sarvet AL, Cerdá M, Keyes KM, Hasin D. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32141142
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Medical marijuana law (MML) enactment in the US has been associated with increased cannabis use but lower traffic fatality rates. We assessed the possible association of MML and individual-level driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC), and also under the influence of alcohol (DUIA). DESIGN AND SETTING: Three cross-sectional U.S. adult surveys: The National Longitudinal Alcohol Epidemiologic Survey (NLAES; 1991-1992), the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC; 2001-2002), and the NESARC-III (2012-2013). PARTICIPANTS: The total n was 118,497: 41,764, 41,184 and 35,549 from NLAES, NESARC, and NESARC-III. MEASUREMENTS: Across the three surveys, similar questions in the Alcohol Use Disorder and Associated Disabilities Interview Schedule assessed DUIC and DUIA. Ever-MML states enacted MML between 1991-1992 and 2012-2013 (overall period). Early-MML states enacted MML between 1991-1992 and 2001-2002 (early period). Late-MML states enacted MML between 2001-2002 and 2012-2013 (late period). MML effects on change in DUIC and DUIA prevalence were estimated using a difference-in-differences specification to compare changes in MML and other states.
Language: en
Keywords
Drug policy; driving under the influence; marijuana law; medical cannabis