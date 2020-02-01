SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Robertson K, Kim H. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Western University, Clinical Immunology and Allergy, St. Joseph's Hospital, 268 Grosvenor Street, London, Ontario, Canada N6A 4V2; McMaster University, Belgage Medical Arts Centre Suite 205, 525 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, Ontario N2M 5E2 Canada.

(Copyright © 2020, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.anai.2020.02.014

32142908

Anaphylaxis is a serious potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Most episodes of anaphylaxis are triggered through an immunologic mechanism involving immunoglobulin E (IgE) which leads to mast cell and basophil activation and the subsequent release of inflammatory mediators1. Anaphylaxis typically involves the cutaneous, respiratory, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal systems, target organs all heavily populated with mast cells2. Death due to anaphylaxis usually occurs as a result of respiratory obstruction or cardiovascular collapse, or both ...


Recurrent anaphylaxis; contamination; peanut allergy

