Abstract

Anaphylaxis is a serious potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Most episodes of anaphylaxis are triggered through an immunologic mechanism involving immunoglobulin E (IgE) which leads to mast cell and basophil activation and the subsequent release of inflammatory mediators1. Anaphylaxis typically involves the cutaneous, respiratory, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal systems, target organs all heavily populated with mast cells2. Death due to anaphylaxis usually occurs as a result of respiratory obstruction or cardiovascular collapse, or both ...

Language: en