Citation
Dijksma I, Zimmermann WO, Hertenberg EJ, Lucas C, Stuiver MM. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Master Evidence Based Practice in Health Care, Clinical Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Bioinformatics, Amsterdam UMC - Location AMC, Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32139408
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Musculoskeletal injuries (MSIs) are among the main causes of dropout from military training. The main purpose of this study was to provide an overview of dropout rates and MSI incidence rates during elite military training. Second, this study aimed to explore restricted training days due to MSIs and to describe MSI-care by military physicians.
Language: en
Keywords
epidemiology; primary care; rehabilitation medicine; sports medicine