Legha RK, Gerbasi ME, Smith Fawzi MC, Eustache E, Therosmé T, Fils-Aimé JR, Raviola GJ, Affricot E, Pierre EL, Alcindor Y, Severe J, Boyd KA, Grelotti DJ, Darghouth S, Rasmussen A, Becker AE. Confl. Health 2020; 14: e13.
Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital, 15 Parkman Street, Boston, MA 02114 USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32140176
BACKGROUND: The Zanmi Lasante Depression Symptom Inventory (ZLDSI) is a screening tool for major depression used in 12 primary care clinics in Haiti's Central Plateau. Although previously validated in a clinic-based sample, the present study is the first to evaluate the validity and clinical utility of the ZLDSI for depression screening in a school-based population in central Haiti.
Depression screening tool; Global mental health; Haiti; School-based assessment; Validation