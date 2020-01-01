|
Citation
|
Khan TS, Boyle A, Talbot S. Cureus 2020; 12(1): e6750.
|
Affiliation
|
Public Health Directorate, Cambridgeshire County Council, Cambridge, GBR.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32140318
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Drug-related deaths are a growing public health problem in the United Kingdom, overtaking road fatalities and homicides in terms of annual deaths. In this study, we investigated the causes and circumstances of unintentional drug-related deaths occurring in the county of Cambridgeshire, with the objective of identifying the prevalence of physical, mental, and social health problems within this cohort.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
drugs-related deaths; illicit drugs; overdose; prescription drugs; risk factors