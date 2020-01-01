Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gap Park in Sydney, Australia has historically been recognised as a suicide jumping site. In 2010-2011 the Gap Park Masterplan initiative implemented a series of suicide prevention measures. This study applied a mixed-methods design to evaluate the effectiveness of the Masterplan in reducing suicides.



METHODS: Data from the Australian National Coronial Information System (NCIS) was examined to compare suicides at Gap Park before and after the Masterplan was implemented. This was complemented with qualitative data from interviews with police officers who respond to suicidal behaviours at Gap Park.



FINDINGS: Joinpoint analysis of NCIS data showed a non-significant upward trend in jumping suicides during the study period. A significant upward trend in suicides was seen for females before the implementation of the Masterplan (2000-2010), followed by a significant downward trend from the implementation period onwards (2010-2016) for females: however, a non-significant upward trend for males was observed. Qualitative analysis of police interviews identified six key themes: romanticism and attraction at hotspots, profiles and behavioural patterns of suicidal individuals, responding to a person in a suicidal crisis, repeat attempts, means restriction, and personal impacts on police officers.



INTERPRETATION: The mixed-method study provided important insights, suggesting the Gap Park Masterplan has contributed to a reduction in female, but not in male jumping suicides. Further qualitative information from police officers suggested that the safety barriers were not difficult to climb, and may be more of a visual or psychological barrier. However, the effectiveness of CCTV and alarms in the detection and location of suicide attempters was highlighted. FUNDING: Lifeline Research Foundation.



