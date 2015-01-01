|
Thompson J, Read GJM, Wijnands JS, Salmon PM. Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-22.
Centre for Human Factors and Sociotechnical Systems, University of the Sunshine Coast, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
32138601
How humans will adapt and respond to the introduction of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is uncertain. This study used an agent-based model to explore how AVs, human-operated vehicles, and cyclists might interact based on the introduction of flawlessly performing AVs.
Language: en
Cycling; agent-based modelling; autonomous vehicles; health; safety; traffic