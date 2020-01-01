SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mills PD, Soncrant C, Bender J, Gunnar W. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2020; 64: 41-45.

National Center for Patient Safety, The George Washington University, United States of America. Electronic address: William.Gunnar@va.gov.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.genhosppsych.2020.01.005

32142894

A discussion of the value of over-door alarms to alert staff of activity indicating an attempt to use a door as a base from which to support a suicidal hanging.


