CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Mills PD, Soncrant C, Bender J, Gunnar W. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2020; 64: 41-45.
|
Affiliation
|
National Center for Patient Safety, The George Washington University, United States of America. Electronic address: William.Gunnar@va.gov.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32142894
|
Abstract
|
A discussion of the value of over-door alarms to alert staff of activity indicating an attempt to use a door as a base from which to support a suicidal hanging.
Language: en