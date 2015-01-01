Abstract

Stigma is structurally embedded and preexists a person's involvement in-the-world. This is understood to create the conditions necessary for what is described here as a priori homophobia, which is defined as a projection of structurally embedded stigma that extends into the mind of 2SLGBTQ individuals and causes them to hide their identities out of fear. With this in mind and by way of queer phenomenology, heteronormativity will be disrupted and the inherently negative and the notion of "homosexuality" will be deconstructed to understand the role of stigma as a root cause of 2SLGBTQ mental health disparities. Implications for practice are offered so health service providers can understand heteronormativity as a source of everyday harm for 2SLGBTQ and be responsive to the ways in which stigma influences 2SLGBTQ mental health outcomes.

Language: en