BACKGROUD: Exercises and vitamin D interventions have shown to improve muscle function and balance, and prevent falls in postmenopausal healthy women and in patients with osteoporosis. However, the effects of eldecalcitol on these factors remain undetermined. The present open-label, randomized, controlled study aimed to investigate the effects of eldecalcitol treatment in reducing falls in postmenopausal women, and improving muscle function and balance.



METHODS: The study population included 226 Japanese postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Patients were randomly divided into two groups on the basis of treatment with or without eldecalcitol (0.75 μg/day). Treatment continued for 6 months. Participants in both groups were instructed to perform back extensor muscle exercise. Isometric back extensor and leg extensor strength, grip power, ten-meter walking speed, timed up and go test and time of single leg standing were measured at baseline and 24 weeks. Patients were asked to record the number of falls during the 24-week period.



RESULTS: The percentage increase in average bilateral quadriceps muscle strength was significantly higher in the eldecalcitol group compared with the non-eldecalcitol group (right, p = 0.041; left, p = 0.042). In contrast, there were no significant differences in the strength of back muscles and grip power and the parameters of balance and walking abilities between the groups. There was no significant difference in the number of falls between the groups.



CONCLUSIONS: A 24-week intervention of eldecalcitol improves the strength of the quadriceps muscles in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. However, eldecalcitol neither improve balance and walking abilities nor reduce the number of falls.



