van Draanen J. SSM Popul. Health 2020; 10: 100540.
Department of Sociology, University of British Columbia, 6303 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z1, Canada.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32140539
Gender differences in stressors that affect the development of co-occurring psychiatric and substance use disorders (COD) have been given inadequate attention, despite evidence that women and men commonly develop different types of both psychiatric disorder and substance use disorders and have different experiences of illness and treatment. This paper assesses early life antecedents of COD, specifically childhood poverty and childhood adversity, and how they vary by gender. Weighted multinomial logistic regressions were conducted with the National Epidemiologic Survey of Alcohol and Related Conditions-III (NESARC-III) (n = 33,676) nationally representative data from 2014-2015 to assess whether antecedents of COD are conditional on gender.
Language: en
Child abuse; Childhood adversity; Dual diagnosis; Gender; Mental health; Poverty; Substance use