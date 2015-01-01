|
Citation
|
Nervil GG, Hansen SM, Sjøstrand H, Tos T. Ugeskr. Laeger 2020; 182(7).
|
Affiliation
|
gustavnervil@gmail.com.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Den Alm Danske Laegerforening)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32138813
|
Abstract
|
This is a case report of two patients, who had accidental self-inflicted chainsaw lacerations of the face. The injuries were remarkably similar with jagged soft tissue lacerations and soft tissue parts of questionable vitality. These cases and their treatment are presented to show examples of the handling of soft tissue injuries of the face in an emergency department setting and to show, that very conservative debridement of these injuries is the recommended approach.
Language: da