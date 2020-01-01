|
Citation
|
Grazioplene R, Tseng WL, Cimino K, Kalvin C, Ibrahim K, Pelphrey KA, Sukhodolsky DG. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Child Study Center, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut. Electronic address: denis.sukhodolsky@yale.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32144044
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood aggression has been linked to white matter abnormalities, but research has been inconsistent with regard to both regions of alterations and directionality of the associations. We examined white matter microstructure correlates of aggression using a novel diffusion imaging analysis technique, fixel-based analysis, which leverages connectivity and crossing-fiber information to assess fiber bundle density.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Callous-unemotional traits; Diffusion-weighted imaging; Disruptive behavior disorders; Fixel-based analysis; White matter microstructure