Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fifty years ago, the groundbreaking British sketch series Monty Python's Flying Circus premiered on BBC One and forever changed the world of comedy. The humour transcended mere absurdity by poking a subversive finger in the eye of buttoned-up British society. Here, we commemorate this cultural milestone and simultaneously call attention to an emerging concept in the health sciences, termed simplified peer review. The union of these disparate subjects motivates a formal gait analysis based on one of the troupe's most iconic sketches, "The Ministry of Silly Walks", a satire of bureaucratic inefficiency. RESEARCH QUESTION: The sketch portrays peer review as exceedingly efficient, lasting all of 20 s. But was it fair? The answer depends on how one measures silliness. If silly walking can be defined as deviations from typical walking, then it can be quantified using video-based gait analysis.
Keywords
Gait Variable Score; Gait analysis; Knee kinematics; Peer review