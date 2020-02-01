|
Citation
|
Ayer L, Colpe L, Pearson J, Rooney M, Murphy E. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
National Institute of Mental Health, Rockville.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32145297
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To highlight the problem of child suicide, summarize what is known and not known about the problem in the empirical literature, and provide recommendations with ethical considerations for future research and practice.
Language: en