Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize current youth perspectives of prescription pain medication. STUDY DESIGN: In total, 1047 youths aged 14-24 years were recruited by targeted social media advertisements to match national demographic benchmarks. Youths were queried by open-ended text message prompts about exposure and access to prescription pain medication, perceived safety of prescribed and nonprescribed medication, and associations with the word "opioid." Responses were analyzed inductively for emerging themes and frequencies.



RESULTS: Among 745 respondents (71.2% response rate), 439 identified as female (59.3%), 561 as white (75.8%), and mean age was 18.3 ± 3.2 years. Previous exposure to prescription pain medication was reported by 377 respondents (52.0%), most commonly related to dentistry (32.8%), surgery (19.2%), and injury (12.0%). Nonmedical sources of access to prescription pain medication were identified by 256 respondents (36.9%) and medical sources other than their doctor by an additional 111 respondents (16.0%). Three additional themes emerged from youth responses: (1) prescribed medication was thought to be safer than nonprescribed medication, based on trust in doctors; (2) risks of addiction and overdose were thought to be greater for nonprescribed medication; (3) respondents had a widely ranging understanding of the word "opioid," from historical to current events, medical to illicit substances, and personal to public associations.



CONCLUSIONS: Although youths are aware of the opioid crisis, they perceive less risk of prescription pain medication prescribed by a doctor, than from other sources. Policies should target education to youth in clinical and nonclinical settings, highlighting the risks of addiction and overdose with all opioids.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en