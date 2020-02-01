|
Citation
Harbaugh CM, Vu JV, DeJonckheere M, Kim N, Nichols LP, Chang T. J. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI; Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32143929
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To characterize current youth perspectives of prescription pain medication. STUDY DESIGN: In total, 1047 youths aged 14-24 years were recruited by targeted social media advertisements to match national demographic benchmarks. Youths were queried by open-ended text message prompts about exposure and access to prescription pain medication, perceived safety of prescribed and nonprescribed medication, and associations with the word "opioid." Responses were analyzed inductively for emerging themes and frequencies.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; health services; narcotic; substance use