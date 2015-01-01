Abstract

The compaction control of random fills has developed very little due to the limitations of particle sizes, with methods usually using a simple procedural control. In order to develop new quality control procedures for random slate filling, the necessary field work and laboratory tests were carried out. New test procedures for wheel-tracking or settlement tests have been successfully investigated. A total of 4500 in situ measurements of density and 580 topographic settlements, 960 wheel-tracking trolley tests and more than 130 slab rolling tests have been determined. An analysis of variance (ANOVA) has been carried out, obtaining correlations between tests in order to replace the deductibles. The variables that were used to analyze variance were the average lot density, the average settlement between last and first roller pass, the average wheel impression after test carriage, the first vertical modulus of the plate bearing test (PLT), the second vertical modulus of the PLT and the relation between second and first modulus of the PLT. The research proposes a new procedure for the quality control of the compaction of the randomized slate filling used in the crown area.

